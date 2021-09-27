Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last 90 days.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $232.06 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.