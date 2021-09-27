salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Cowen lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.
NYSE:CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.23.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
