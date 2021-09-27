salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Cowen lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

