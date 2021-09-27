Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $134,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

SAGE stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

