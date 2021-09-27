SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $255,980.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00005074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,325,565 coins and its circulating supply is 856,568 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.