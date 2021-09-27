Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,526 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,713 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

