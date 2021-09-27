Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,818 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.