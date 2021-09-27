Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,001 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Covetrus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Covetrus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.02. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $891,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock worth $635,247 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.