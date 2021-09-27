Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $8.56 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

