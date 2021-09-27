Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $86,000 in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJT opened at $5.00 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 352.49% and a net margin of 92.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

