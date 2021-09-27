Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $119,000 Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

