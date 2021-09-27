Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

