RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 185,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73,251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 796,018 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.