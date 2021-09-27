Royale Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,450.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $735,700.88 and approximately $293,450.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.92 or 0.99695366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.29 or 0.06887768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.00755557 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

