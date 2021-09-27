Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $13.14 on Monday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

