Rosenblatt Securities Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $620.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $255.10 and a 12 month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

