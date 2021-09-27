Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $395.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $442.58.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $321.89 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $176.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.19 and its 200-day moving average is $363.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.