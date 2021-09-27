Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $302.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.70 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

