Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

ROK opened at $302.57 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $214.70 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

