Rockley Photonics (RKLY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2164 8591 15948 653 2.55

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.03%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 225.75 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 28.20

Rockley Photonics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rockley Photonics competitors beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

