Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 219 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW opened at $60.79 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

