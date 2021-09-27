Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.