Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $180,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Shares of THC opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

