Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 669.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM opened at $143.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

