Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $92.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

