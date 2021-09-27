Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,000 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

