Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 141 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.73.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $732.14 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.80 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $655.53 and its 200-day moving average is $566.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -393.62 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.