Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $81.87 on Monday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,768 shares of company stock valued at $51,475,172.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

