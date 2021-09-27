Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

