Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,068,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $103.88. 1,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,013. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

