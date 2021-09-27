Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,068,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $103.88. 1,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,013. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

