Rivetz (RVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $288.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $251,525.17 and $288.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00123548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

