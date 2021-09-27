RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.62. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.