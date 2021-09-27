Rhumbline Advisers Sells 38,051 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 million. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

