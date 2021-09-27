Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,099 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Costamare worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.