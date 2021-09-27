Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,010 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Ducommun worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ducommun by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:DCO opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $606.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

