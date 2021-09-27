Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNMD stock opened at 2.51 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.52 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $769.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

