Rhumbline Advisers Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

TITN stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

