Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,260 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Affimed were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

AFMD opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

