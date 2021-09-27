Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 15th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 151.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

