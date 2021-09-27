Reviewing Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.34 -$166.33 million ($0.74) -3.73 Dollar Tree $25.51 billion 0.75 $1.34 billion $5.65 14.96

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar Tree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dollar Tree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning 0.43% 54.63% 6.92% Dollar Tree 5.78% 20.78% 7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuesday Morning and Dollar Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dollar Tree 1 7 7 0 2.40

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Dollar Tree has a consensus target price of $109.14, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar Tree.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada. The Family Dollar segment comprises a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of competitively-priced merchandise in convenient neighborhood stores. The company was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

