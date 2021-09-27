Reviewing Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48% Mr. Cooper Group 38.03% 34.60% 4.09%

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.27 $305.00 million $9.27 4.35

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Acquisition and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Fusion Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

