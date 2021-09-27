Reviewing EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 20.91 -$1.42 million N/A N/A EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.54 -$1.68 million $0.64 37.41

CFN Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -162.73% N/A -242.32% EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

