Reviewing Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Leo Holdings III alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leo Holdings III and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alico has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Alico’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Alico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alico $92.51 million 2.81 $23.66 million ($0.24) -143.67

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Alico 48.47% 1.59% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alico beats Leo Holdings III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment include leases for grazing rights, hunting, a farm lease, a lease to a third party of an aggregate mine, leases of oil extraction rights to third parties, and other miscellaneous operations. The company was founded on February 29, 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.