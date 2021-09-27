Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $70.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.09 million and the highest is $72.54 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $280.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $285.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.86 million, with estimates ranging from $285.63 million to $298.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 674,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $39,230,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. 13,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

