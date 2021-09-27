Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Heineken (HEINY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY):

9/22/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company's principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. "

8/11/2021 – Heineken had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – Heineken had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2021 – Heineken had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

