Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/3/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $146.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 158.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

