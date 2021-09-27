Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

9/17/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

9/9/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

9/7/2021 – Swisscom is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Swisscom had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/25/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Swisscom had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2021 – Swisscom had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Swisscom AG has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

