Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/23/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “
- 9/17/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “
- 9/9/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “
- 9/7/2021 – Swisscom is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Swisscom had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 8/25/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/11/2021 – Swisscom had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/9/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/6/2021 – Swisscom had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Swisscom AG has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.