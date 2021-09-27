Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $80.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.