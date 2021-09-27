Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597,049 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 78,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 43,789 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.