Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 6,170 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

