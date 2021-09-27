Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

